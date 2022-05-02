Burrow (knee) reported for the start of Cincinnati's offseason workouts Monday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
Burrow is recovering from a left MCL sprain, but he avoided surgery for the injury, and the Bengals haven't expressed any significant public concern about the star quarterback's health. It remains to be seen, however, whether Burrow's rehab has progressed enough for him to begin offseason activities without any limitations. In any case, Burrow will now benefit from another offseason to build chemistry with top wideouts Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins (shoulder), the latter of whom is recovering from left labrum surgery.
