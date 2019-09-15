Mixon ran for 17 yards on 11 carries and added 10 yards on three catches during Sunday's 41-17 loss to the 49ers.

Mixon was bottled up before exiting Week 1 against the Seahawks with an ankle injury and didn't get any luckier in Week 2. The sample size -- just 17 carries -- is small, but the Oklahoma product is averaging just 1.59 yards per carry to start the year. It doesn't get much easier in Week 3 against a stingy Bills defense.