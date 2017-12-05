Mixon exited Monday night's game against the Steelers to be evaluated for head and shoulder injuries, leaving him questionable to return.

Mixon went down after taking a hit during the second quarter. If he's unable to return, Giovani Bernard would figure to see the vast majority of Cincinnati's backfield snaps, as recently signed rookie Brian Hill is the team's only other active tailback. Prior to exiting, Mixon rushed seven times for 34 yards and caught his lone target for eight yards.