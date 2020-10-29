Mixon (foot) won't participate in Thursday's practice, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
After he was sidelined for the first time all season in last week's 37-34 loss to the Browns, Mixon hasn't created much optimism about his chances of returning to action Sunday against the Titans. With Mixon absent from practice for the second day in a row, he may need to get back on the field in at least a limited capacity Friday just to carry a questionable designation into the weekend. If Mixon is inactive for a second straight game, Giovani Bernard would be in store for another turn as Cincinnati's lead back.