Bengals' Joe Mixon: Toughs out illness Sunday
Mixon, who was said to be dealing with an illness prior to Sunday's 38-35 overtime loss to the Dolphins, rushed 21 times for 50 yards and brought in both targets for 23 yards during the contest.
Mixon turned in a gutsy performance considering he was under the weather, even though his likely depleted energy levels prevented him from fully capitalizing on an excellent matchup on paper. Mixon's yardage total was disappointing in the wake of his back-to-back 100-yard performances in Weeks 14 and 15, but he'll hope to thrive in another potentially favorable scenario versus the Browns' suspect run defense in Week 17.
