Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis said Ross (shoulder) is "all fixed now", Geoff Hobson of the team's official website reports. "[Ross] wasn't in my doghouse. I don't have a doghouse," Lewis said. "I think he's all the ability we wanted. That's why we drafted him. He had to get fixed. We knew he was injured going in and he got nicked up a couple of times in his lower legs and the other shoulder was bothering him. He's all fixed now."

Ross had surgery on the labrum in his right shoulder last March, subsequently missing all of Bengals' offseason program and a considerable portion of training camp. He then sprained his left knee during the preseason, and he was in and out of the lineup throughout the year until a torn labrum in his left shoulder required surgery in December. On top of all that, Ross entered the NFL with a medical history that included an ACL tear, two meniscus tears and microfracture surgery. The No. 9 overall pick from last year's draft is expected to be available for the offseason program, though the Bengals probably won't be counting on much until he proves he can stay healthy for more than a few weeks at a time. The team ideally would like to see Ross supplant Brandon LaFell as the No. 2 receiver alongside A.J. Green.