The injury that landed Collins on Cincinnati's NFI list Saturday is a recurring problem with his back, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

Coach Zac Taylor reportedly said Collins feels 'good,' but it will still be worth monitoring his status as the offseason progresses. The Bengals' presumed starter at right tackle is eligible to practice whenever he's deemed ready, but Cincinnati is likely to play it safe with their recent three-year, $22 million investment.