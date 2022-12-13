Wilson logged 17 tackles in Sunday's win over the Browns. He got credited with half a sack on one of those tackles.

In some weeks, the Bengals' tackles have been funneled to Germaine Pratt or Cam Taylor-Britt, but in Week 14 Wilson got the lion's share. He's been a consistent source all season, netting seven or more tackles in all but three of the games that he's played.