Wilson logged 17 tackles in Sunday's win over the Browns. He got credited with half a sack on one of those tackles.
In some weeks, the Bengals' tackles have been funneled to Germaine Pratt or Cam Taylor-Britt, but in Week 14 Wilson got the lion's share. He's been a consistent source all season, netting seven or more tackles in all but three of the games that he's played.
