Perine carried the ball 10 times for 32 yards in Week 14 against the Cowboys. He added two receptions for nine yards.

Perine worked behind both Giovani Bernard and Trayveon Williams, but got plenty of work after both fumbled early in the game. He wasn't particularly effective, averaging only 3.2 yards per carry. On the other hand, he logged the team's longest rush of the game, which went for 11 yards. Assuming both Williams and Bernard are able to hang onto the ball in Week 15, Perine is likely to return to a smaller role.