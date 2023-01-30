Perine rushed five times for 22 yards and a touchdown while catching three of four targets for four yards in Sunday's 23-20 AFC Championship Game loss to the Chiefs.

Joe Burrow led the Bengals with 30 rushing yards on four attempts, but Perine was more effective than Joe Mixon, who mustered only 19 yards on eight carries. Perine tied the score at 20-20 with a two-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter. That touchdown could prove to be his last with the Bengals, as Perine will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.