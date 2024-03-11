Higgins has reportedly requested a trade, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Bengals previously placed their franchise tag on Higgins, but Schefter indicates that the wideout is disappointed in the lack of progress toward a long-term contract extension, and is thus seeking a trade. It remains to be seen how amenable Cincinnati will be to his request, and it's still possible that the two sides move toward a resolution that would keep Higgins in the fold in 2024. However, at this point the 2020 second-rounder's future with the franchise is up in the air as NFL free agency approaches.