The Bengals list Higgins (hamstring) as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Browns.

The door isn't completely closed on Higgins suiting up for the season finale, but after the receiver failed to practice in any fashion this week, he'll most likely sit out for the 8-8 Bengals, who have been eliminated from playoff contention. Assuming he's inactive this weekend, Higgins will finish his fourth NFL season with 42 catches for 656 yards and five touchdowns on 76 targets. The 24-year-old is scheduled for free agency this season and would be one of the most sought-after receivers if he reaches the open market, but Cincinnati could look to retain him with its franchise tag while working toward a long-term extension with him.