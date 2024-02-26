The Bengals applied their franchise tag to Higgins (hamstring) on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

According to Rapoport, Higgins' franchise tag number is expected to be around $21.8 million for the 2024 season, but the tag may merely serve as a placeholder as the Bengals work toward a long-term extension with the receiver prior to the mid-July deadline. If the two sides are far apart on an extension, the Bengals could also look to trade Higgins, who would be a highly-sought after receiver given the weak crop of free agents at the position. Higgins was limited to just 11 games in 2023 due to rib and hamstring injuries, but he was once again productive in his fourth NFL season with 42 catches for 656 yards and five touchdowns.