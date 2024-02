The Bengals informed Higgins (hamstring) on Friday that he will receive the franchise tag, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

With the tag deadline still a week away, the Bengals have skipped negotiations for a long-term deal by letting Higgins know he will be franchised. A deal is still a possibility, but this is apparently the most likely route as of now. The 25-year-old battled injuries during his fourth season in Cincinnati en route to career lows in yards (656) and touchdowns (five).