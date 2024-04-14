Higgins stated at his youth camp Sunday that he anticipates playing for Cincinnati in 2024, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Higgins received the Bengals' franchise tag in late February, and a report by Adam Schefter of ESPN in early March indicated that the wideout had requested a trade. However, Higgins now appears to have had a change of heart, as his comments Sunday suggest that he's planning to suit up for Cincinnati during the 2024 campaign. It's not clear if that means progress has been made between the player and organization in reaching the long-term extension that Higgins has reportedly been hoping for.