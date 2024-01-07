Higgins (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's season finale against the Browns.

With the Bengals eliminated from playoff contention, Higgins will sit this one out, thus finishing his 2023 campaign with 42 catches for 656 yards and five touchdowns on 76 targets in 12 games. The 2020 second-rounder is eligible for free agency this offseason and his contract situation with the franchise will be something to monitor in the coming months. In his absence Sunday, added Week 18 snaps alongside Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd will be available for Trenton Irwin, Andrei Iosivas, Charlie Jones and Stanley Morgan.