Boyd caught three passes for 85 yards and one touchdown on five targets against Baltimore on Sunday.

Boyd is a good player and this box score is a welcome output for his fantasy investors, yet at the same time this game was conclusive evidence that Boyd will rarely get opportunities before the alpha wideout duo of Tee Higgins (13 targets) and Ja'Marr Chase (10 targets) get theirs. It's an embarrassment of riches for the Bengals, and a crowded picture for Boyd, talented as he might otherwise be. The Bengals might need all three receivers to be at their sharpest as they prepare for a crucial Week 17 matchup against the Chiefs.