Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Increased playing time, same production

Boyd saw 30 snaps in Sunday's loss to the Bears, twice what he had each of the previous two weeks, but had just one catch for 15 yards on four targets.

Boyd is still at best a tertiary option for the Bengals, which is disappointing considering that he was a second-round pick a year ago, and John Ross barely saw the field before going on the IR.

