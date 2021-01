Boyd (concussion) is expected to play Sunday against the Ravens, Tyler Dragon of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The 26-year-old missed Week 16 and was limited at practiced the past few days while going through the concussion protocol, but he should be good to go for the season finale. It's unclear if Boyd will avoid an injury designation altogether, but he's expected to be on the field Week 17 as Cincinnati's No. 1 wideout.