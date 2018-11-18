Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Picks up 71 yards in loss

Boyd caught four of 11 targets for 71 yards during Sunday's 24-21 loss to Baltimore.

Boyd delivered big in the opening seconds of the second quarter, helping convert a 3rd and long with a 29-yard reception down field, setting up a Joe Mixon touchdown run. Boyd has been the man in A.J. Green's (foot) absence, seeing 15 total targets, including a team-high 11 on Sunday. Expect those targets to keep coming against a tough Browns defense next Sunday.

