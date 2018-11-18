Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Picks up 71 yards in loss
Boyd caught four of 11 targets for 71 yards during Sunday's 24-21 loss to Baltimore.
Boyd delivered big in the opening seconds of the second quarter, helping convert a 3rd and long with a 29-yard reception down field, setting up a Joe Mixon touchdown run. Boyd has been the man in A.J. Green's (foot) absence, seeing 15 total targets, including a team-high 11 on Sunday. Expect those targets to keep coming against a tough Browns defense next Sunday.
More News
-
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Primary option Week 11•
-
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Held to three catches against Saints•
-
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Likely top target for Week 10•
-
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Career-best day in Week 8 win•
-
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Quiet in Sunday night loss•
-
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Scores twice Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Nobody expected Phillip Lindsay to be the best rookie running back in Denver this season, but...