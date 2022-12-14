Bell logged seven tackles (five solo), including half a sack, during Sunday's 23-10 win against the Browns.
Bell split a sack with linebacker Logan Wilson, as the two prevented Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson from escaping the pocket on a blitz in the third quarter. The starting strong safety also finished with the Bengals' second-most tackles behind Wilson, and he has now logged 64 tackles, seven passes defended and a career-high four sacks. Bell's every-down role should continue to net him consistent production over the final four games of the regular season.