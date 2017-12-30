Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Downgraded for Week 17
Burfict (shoulder) was downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Burfict was listed as doubtful after not participating at practice this week so it's unsurprising to see him downgraded as the Bengals try to play spoiler in Week 17. Jordan Evans and Hardy Nickerson should both see increased snaps at weak-side linebacker as Burfict's injury-marred 2017 season -- one that also included a suspension -- officially comes to an end.
