Bengals' Vontaze Burfict: Facing another suspension

Burfict is facing a four-game suspension for a violation of the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Known for his fines, ejections and suspensions as much as his excellent work between the lines, Burfict hasn't played more than 11 games in a season since his spectacular 171-tackle campaign in 2013. This helps to explain Cincinnati's recent signing of Preston Brown, who tied for the lead league with 144 tackles last season. Burfict's track record won't help his case if he decides to appeal the suspension.