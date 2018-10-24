Bills' Charles Clay: Snags three passes

Clay caught three of five targets for 14 yards during Sunday's 37-5 loss to Indianapolis.

Clay has now been held to 20 or fewer yards five time this season and has yet to top 40 yards or score in a game. Buffalo's entire offense has been plagued with inexperience, ineffectiveness or both at the quarterback position. In theory, Sunday's matchup against New England's bottom-10 pass defense could be an opportunity for Clay, but that would require placing a modicum of faith in Derek Anderson's right arm.