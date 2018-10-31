Bills' Charles Clay: Targeted six times in loss
Clay caught three of six targets for 36 yards during Monday's 25-6 loss to the Patriots.
Clay has still yet to score this season or generate more than 40 yards in a game. Once a solid underneath target, Clay is on pace to set his lowest totals in receptions, targets and yards since 2012. Obviously, the revolving door of ineffectiveness at quarterback is leaving its mark, and things might get even worse Sunday as Nathan Peterman -- who has nine interceptions on just 81 career attempts -- might line up under center while taking on Chicago, one of the league's better pass defenses.
