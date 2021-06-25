Knox, who's had an up-and-down start to his career since being drafted in the third round in 2019, heads into the 2021 campaign as the clear starter at tight end and has spent extra time working with quarterback Josh Allen in California this offseason as well as a hand-eye trainer, all in an effort to take his game to a higher level, Marcel-Louis Jacques of ESPN reports.

General manager Brandon Beane has been critical of the lack of production from the tight end group, to the point where Buffalo seemed a likely destination for Philadelphia's Zach Ertz this offseason. After not drafting a tight end, the Bills now seem prepared to play out the season with Knox, free-agent signee Jacob Hollister and Tommy Sweeney. While the latter two players will have depth roles, it's clear that Knox will be the pass-catching threat in a high-powered offense. He's had opportunities in the past with mixed results, as a lack of polish in his routes and the occasional bouts with the "dropsies" seem to always offset some of the Gronk-type plays he's capable of making. If Knox can sharpen up his game to match the work he's been putting in while moving past some of the injury issues (he's been hurt on a few occasions and also was out for a spell due to COVID-19 last season), he could prove to be a nice sleeper candidate at tight end. That said, this will always be an offense that relies heavily on its wide receivers, but if defenses overcompensate after having little success against Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley in 2020, Knox could have some extra looks coming his way.