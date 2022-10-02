Knox (back), officially listed as questionable, is likely to play Sunday against the Ravens, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Knox logged limited practices throughout the week but was listed on the injury report with both hip and back issues. Even if he plays, Knox has had a disappointing start to the 2022 season, in part due to his usage. He has run 28.3 routes per game early on this season, which is down from his mark of 32.4 in 2021. Knox has seen some of the effects of that decline, as he's collected only nine receptions for 71 yards across three matchups to begin the campaign.