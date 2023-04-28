Dawson will likely face some competition for targets after the Bills selected Dalton Kincaid in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday.

The Bills traded up with the Jaguars to land Kincaid, so we'd think Buffalo has big plans for the rookie and doesn't plan to have him doing a lot of sitting around. That said, the two new teammates have different skill sets, so perhaps they could be sharing the field together in two-TE sets. Nevertheless, even if Knox remains the clear-cut starter for another season, it's yet another mouth to feed in an offense where he's already been serving as the fourth or fifth option.