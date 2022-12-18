Knox recorded six receptions on eight targets for 98 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 32-29 win over the Dolphins.

Knox paced the team in both receptions and yards, and the performance marked only the second time he caught more than five passes in a game this season. He also delivered a season-best 98 yards on the strength of long gains of 45 and 21 yards. Knox also delivered a five-yard touchdown reception early in the fourth quarter, his fourth of the season and second in as many games. While this was a positive performance, Knox entered the contest having racked up only 58 yards across his last three matchups combined.