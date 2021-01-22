Davis (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Kansas City.
Davis returned to practice Friday as a limited participant, potentially setting up a game-day decision ahead of the 6:40 ET kickoff Sunday. If the rookie is inactive or limited, Isaiah McKenzie likely would fill in as the No. 4 receiver.
More News
-
Bills' Gabriel Davis: Misses another practice•
-
Bills' Gabriel Davis: Absent from Wednesday's practice•
-
Bills' Gabriel Davis: Quickly returns Saturday•
-
Bills' Gabriel Davis: Injures ankle Saturday•
-
Bills' Gabriel Davis: Strong playoff debut•
-
Bills' Gabriel Davis: Finishes regular season strong•