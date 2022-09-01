As the upcoming season approaches, Crowder is listed behind Isaiah McKenzie on the Bills' posted unofficial depth chart.

Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis are the team's clear-cut top options out wide, but the slot role previously handled by Cole Beasley figures to be largely handled by some combo of McKenzie and Crowder. With McKenzie having been touted this summer as the favorite to claim the biggest portion of the team's slot assignment, Crowder may not have a path to steady targets out the gate this season, but if injuries hit the Bills' receiving corps, the 29-year-old could well find himself back on the PPR radar.