The Bills signed veteran quarterback Mitch Trubisky to a two-year deal on Wednesday, presumably to serve as Josh Allen's top backup.

Kyle Allen played the backup role for Josh Allen in 2023, but with the latter mostly healthy that yielded only spot mop-up duties, as the former never even attempted a pass. Kyle Allen likely won't be doing that for the Bills in 2024 following the Trubisky signing, as Trubisky comes with a better resume and has a first-round label from 2017. Plus, Trubisky is better suited to serve as at least a partial replica of Josh Allen, as both have strong arms, can be tough to tackle and have running ability. There may no longer be room for Kyle Allen on the roster.