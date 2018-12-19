Bills' Kyle Williams: Absent from Wednesday's practice

Williams (back) did not practice Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

It's unclear where Williams picked up the back injury, but his absence from Wednesday's practice sheds some doubt on his availability for Sunday's tilt against the Patriots. The veteran defensive lineman has not yet missed a game this season, but if Williams were unable to go Week 16 expect Jordan Phillips to benefit from an uptick in snaps.

