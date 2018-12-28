Bills' Kyle Williams: Final hurrah Sunday
Williams will retire from football following the team's finale Sunday against the Dolphins, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
The Bills will say goodbye to one of the best defensive players in team history, a 2006 fifth-rounder that ended up out-kicking his draft slotting in almost every imaginable way. Williams will finish his career with 48.5 sacks (plus whatever he might get Sunday) and over 600 tackles. His relentless play, a style which never really tapered off even in his mid-30's, and leadership in the locker room will be missed by a team that's been playing for the future for several weeks.
