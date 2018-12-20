Bills' Kyle Williams: Limited Thursday
Williams (back) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Williams hasn't missed any game time due to his back injury but was held out of practice entirely Wednesday, though it's worth noting the veteran is often given Wednesdays off even when he's not banged up. His limited session Thursday bodes well for his Week 16 status, though he should still be considered questionable for the time being.
