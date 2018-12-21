Bills' Kyle Williams: Ready for Patriots

Williams (back) practiced fully Friday and is not listed on the injury report for Sunday's game at New England.

With his career starting to wind down, even if Williams was on the injury report it'd take a lot to keep him off the field for what could end up being his last crack at the Patriots. Williams and Lorenzo Alexander remain the heart and soul of the defense even into their mid-30's, and it's expected the Bills will take a stab at recruiting them back for another season, even if roles end up slightly reduced.