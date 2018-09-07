Bills' Kyle Williams: Fully recovered, ready for opener
Williams, who injured his knee in the second preseason game and didn't return to practice until Monday, practiced fully all week and does not appear on the Week 1 injury report,, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Coach Sean McDermott has declared his veteran leader ready to go for Sunday's opener in Baltimore, where he'll work with Star Lotulelei and rookie Harrison Phillips to form a pretty solid interior defensive line.
More News
-
Bills' Kyle Williams: Returns to practice, unsure of status•
-
Bills' Kyle Williams: Tagged as week-to-week•
-
Bills' Kyle Williams: Likely avoids ACL tear•
-
Bills' Kyle Williams: Out with knee injury•
-
Bills' Kyle Williams: Signs on for another season•
-
Bills' Kyle Williams: Plans on returning in 2018•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
TNF recap, and the latest news
The Falcons looked a lot like their 2017 selves. For many reasons, the Eagles didn't. If you...
-
Bold Predictions for 2018
Our Fantasy staff makes bold predictions and award picks as the season gets set to begin.
-
What to do with Le'Veon Bell?
Le'Veon Bell is missing from the Steelers plans. When will he come back? Who knows?! Dave Richard...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Debating Mixon vs. Hunt for DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Kareem Hunt vs....
-
Nine things to know about Week 1
Heath Cummings tells you nine things you need to know for Week 1.