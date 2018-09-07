Bills' Kyle Williams: Fully recovered, ready for opener

Williams, who injured his knee in the second preseason game and didn't return to practice until Monday, practiced fully all week and does not appear on the Week 1 injury report,, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Coach Sean McDermott has declared his veteran leader ready to go for Sunday's opener in Baltimore, where he'll work with Star Lotulelei and rookie Harrison Phillips to form a pretty solid interior defensive line.

