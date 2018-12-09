Bills' Matt Milano: Carted off Sunday
Milano was carted off the field due to a left foot he suffered in Sunday's game against the Jets, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.
Milano got twisted awkwardly near the goal line late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game, and his injury is being diagnosed as a left foot injury. Following the game, Milano was seen hobbling around the Bills' locker room with his left shoe off after he was taken for x-ray's, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports. The team will likely have official news on the severity of the injury next week.
