Milano tallied three tackles (two solo) and one interception returned for a 43-yard touchdown during Monday's 41-7 victory over Tennessee.

Milano intercepted a pass intended for Nick Westbrook-Ikhine in the third quarter before he was forced to exit Monday's win with a stinger. The starting inside linebacker still tied Tremaine Edmunds and Jordan Poyer for the Bills' second-most defensive snaps played against the Titans, and he will maintain a prominent role for Buffalo when healthy this season.