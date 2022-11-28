Hines returned to practice Monday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.
Hines was one of numerous Bills players that were sidelined for Sunday's team workout due to an illness following their narrow win over the Lions on Thanksgiving Day. However, the running back was back in the mix Monday and doesn't appear to be in any danger of missing Thursday's matchup against New England. Regardless, since joining Buffalo at the trade deadline, Hines has rushed twice for negative five yards and failed to haul in his only target, though he has emerged as a solid return man.