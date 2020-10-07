White posted eight tackles and one pass defensed in Sunday's win over the Raiders.

Through four games, the top corner has 13 tackles, four passes defensed and a fumble recovery. White did post six interceptions last season, but the problem is that teams continue to shy away from him because he's so good. That's probably not going to change, but White should be good for 50-plus tackles and a few interceptions once all is said and done, as he never leaves the field unless injured. Unfortunately, cornerback is the one position in fantasy football where the better you are, the less chance you have of racking up stats.