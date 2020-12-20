White is questionable to return to Saturday's game against the Broncos due to a stinger.
The 25-year-old suffered the injury during the fourth quarter and seems unlikely to retake the field with the Bills winning in blowout fashion. White had two solo tackles, one sack and two passes defensed before leaving the contest.
More News
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Ready to face Cardinals•
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Upgrades to limited•
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Starts week with DNP•
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Week 9 return deemed questionable•
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Set to go Week 7•
-
Bills' Tre'Davious White: Misses another practice•