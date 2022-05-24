Coach Sean McDermott said Tuesday that White is on schedule with his recovery timeline from surgery to repair a torn ACL, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

The Bills did draft Kaiir Elam with their first-round pick in April, but that's more to replace the vacant starting corner spot opposite White after Levi Wallace left in free agency. White appears on track to be out there for Week 1, though his continued health is imperative as the Bills try to take another step forward and reach the Super Bowl in 2022. White's absence -- he was hurt in Week 12 and never saw the field again -- was a major deciding factor in the Bills falling just short to the Chiefs for a second straight year in the playoffs.