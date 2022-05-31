White was not present at practice Tuesday as he continues to recover from a torn ACL, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

It was expected that White would need more time to recover from the injury he suffered Thanksgiving Day last year. Coach Sean McDermott said White was on schedule in his recovery a week ago, and there's nothing to suggest he's been knocked off that timetable. If all goes to plan, the 2019 All-Pro corner should be back by Week 1 to help the Bills maintain their recent reputation as a stingy defense.