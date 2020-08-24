Edmunds (hip) returned to practice Sunday after sitting out the last couple of days, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.
Linebacker is one of the few positions where the Bills lack major depth, but it sounds like their key middle man will be fine moving forward.
