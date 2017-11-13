Bills' Tyrod Taylor: Still the one

Although Taylor struggled in Sunday's drubbing at the hands of the Saints, coach Sean McDermott insisted Taylor will remain the starting quarterback, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. "Because I believe in Tyrod," said McDermott. "Tyrod is our starter. That's what I said (Sunday). I know what Tyrod has done and I also know what Nate has done. Tyrod is our starter."

Taylor may not be an elite quarterback, but he's done enough good things this season -- not to mention his 10:3 touchdown to interception ratio -- with a questionable offense that he'll be given some leash. The Bills are also in the thick of the wild-card battle, so while switching to rookie Nathan Peterman might appease some portion of the fan base, it seems prudent to stick with the guy that's performed at least capably for three seasons. That said, if the Bills keep losing games and stop playing for this season, they may opt to get an extensive look at Peterman.