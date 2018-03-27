Blaine Gabbert: Signing with Tennessee
Gabbert reached an agreement to sign with the Titans on Tuesday, ESPN.com reports.
The Titans were searching for an upgrade for their No. 2 quarterback spot after releasing Matt Cassel earlier in March. While not exactly reliable, Gabbert is at least closer to Marcus Mariota in terms of playing style, having run for 440 yards on 94 carries (4.7 average) in 19 appearances for the 49ers and Cardinals the past three seasons. The 2011 first-round pick went 2-3 in five starts for Arizona last year, completing 95 of 171 passes (55.6 percent) for 1,086 yards (6.4 per attempt), with six touchdowns, six interceptions, 23 sacks and seven fumbles (two lost). Gabbert may have to fend off Alex Tanney or another veteran in a competition for Tennessee's backup job.
