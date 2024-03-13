Trautman has agreed to re-sign with the Broncos on a two-year contract, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
After spending his first three seasons in New Orleans, Trautman finished his first campaign in Denver with 204 yards and three touchdowns on 22 receptions. The 27-year-old projects to again provide depth at tight end in the upcoming season as the No. 2 option behind Greg Dulcich (foot).
More News
-
Broncos' Adam Trautman: Concludes first season in Denver•
-
Broncos' Adam Trautman: One catch in win•
-
Broncos' Adam Trautman: One target in Week 16•
-
Broncos' Adam Trautman: One catch in loss•
-
Broncos' Adam Trautman: Hits pay dirt against Chargers•
-
Broncos' Adam Trautman: Another underwhelming performance•