Trautman has agreed to re-sign with the Broncos on a two-year contract, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

After spending his first three seasons in New Orleans, Trautman finished his first campaign in Denver with 204 yards and three touchdowns on 22 receptions. The 27-year-old projects to again provide depth at tight end in the upcoming season as the No. 2 option behind Greg Dulcich (foot).