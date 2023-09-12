Trautman will likely be relied upon as a receiving threat even more with Greg Dulcich (hamstring) sidelined for multiple weeks, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Trautman figures to be the unquestioned primary tight end while Dulcich recovers from a hamstring suffered in Sunday's contest against the Raiders. The 26-year-old already sits atop Denver's depth chart and saw the majority of tight end snaps over Dulcich in Week 1. Trautman was on the field for 72 percent of the Broncos' offensive snaps while Dulcich saw a disappointing 33 percent snap share. Additionally, Trautman paced the Broncos in receptions Sunday, catching all five of his targets for 34 yards. The fourth-year veteran should continue to see the bulk of targets at tight end when the Broncos hosts the Commanders in Week 2.