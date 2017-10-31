Broncos' Brock Osweiler: May receive top job

Osweiler will be considered by head coach Vance Joseph in the wake of Trevor Siemian's struggles as the Broncos' starting quarterback, Lindsay Jones of USA Today reports.

Osweiler's journey came full circle in early September after spending the previous 18 months with two organizations. Since rejoining the Broncos, he served as Siemian's backup due to Paxton Lynch's recovery from a sprained right throwing shoulder. Despite Lynch receiving clearance for a full practice by the end of last week, the second-year signal caller isn't in the conversation just yet for the top job. Osweiler was 2-for-4 passing for 18 yards during a seven-snap showing Week 6, but previously he averaged 7.2 yards per attempt and posted a 10:6 TD:INT while keeping the Broncos afloat during their march to Super Bowl 50 in 2015.